Dickson County middle school teacher charged with sexual battery

Dickson County Schools would not comment on the arrest.
Robert Capes
Robert Capes(Dickson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A middle school teacher in Charlotte was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure.

Charlotte Middle School teacher Robert Capes, 61, was booked into the Dickson County jail just before 11 a.m. after a grand jury indictment. The school’s website lists Capes as an eighth-grade science teacher.

Steve Sorrells, a Dickson County Schools spokesman, said he would not comment on Capes’ arrest. Capes has been released on bond.

The school’s website said Capes was a teacher for more than 25 years.

