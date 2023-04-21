Bill not forcing schools to refer to students by preferred pronouns headed to governor

House and Senate pass bill along party lines.
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposed bill that would not require public school teachers, principals and school personnel to refer to students by their preferred pronouns was passed by both the Tennessee House and Senate and will move to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

According to HB1269, the bill states that teachers or other employees of a public school or LEA will not be required to refer to a student using the student’s preferred pronoun if the pronoun is not consistent with the student’s biological sex.

Lawmakers said this will protect a teacher or other employees of a public school or LEA from civil liability and adverse employment actions.

The bill passed the House on Friday 72-22. The Senate passed the bill on April 6, 25-7.

The bill was filed for introduction in January.

