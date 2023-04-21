After dozens of animals found dead or neglected, Knox Co. pet sitter booked, charged

Haylee Morris, 23, is involved in a large animal cruelty case that saw dozens of animals recovered and more animals reported dead.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County pet sitter accused of neglecting animals in her care has been booked and charged.

Haylee Morris, 23, was charged previously, but not booked on charges relating to a large animal cruelty case that saw at least 25 animals recovered and 25 more animals reported dead.

The initial case that sparked an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office involved a woman who said that her dog was not fed for days, claims which KCSO officials said were verified by a veterinarian.

Seven additional reports were filed at the house on Leclay Drive, which responding officers reported to be in extremely poor condition.

Morris is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of cruelty to animals and violation of rabies laws for not vaccinating animals.

