Woman preserves Covenant School memorial while Nashville grieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Anna Caudill was driving her son to school in late March when she got an unexpected and tragic call from her husband.

Caudill’s friend Katherine Koonce, headmaster at The Covenant School, was shot and killed during the March 27 mass shooting. Five others, including three children, lost their lives that day.

“All I could think is she was such a powerful leader,” Caudill said. “She was a person full of care for everyone she met. I could only think, what have we lost? It will take us years to know what we’ve lost.”

In the days after the shooting, flowers, teddy bears and notes of love were brought to the school off Burton Hills Boulevard and turned into a memorial. Caudill has made it her mission to make sure the love and support seen in the days after the shooting is preserved so Nashville will always remember those who were lost.

A woman is preserving the Covenant School memorial in her home while Nashville grieves. (WSMV)

“People were bringing stuff to the entrances, and I thought, ‘it’s going to be really hard on parents and children alike to see those tributes be damaged by weather,’” Caudill said. “And of course, immediately after the shooting, we had rounds of weather where we expected tornados.”

So, Caudill reached out to the school’s board to get permission to preserve thousands of teddy bears, signs and more left at the memorial that now lay in her basement. She plans to work with Covenant and other city leaders to eventually create a permanent memorial for the Covenant victims.

“I’m preserving and storing (the items) in the wake of this tragedy,” Caudill said. “This is a tragedy that affects Covenant families and Nashville. We’ve seen this amazing outpouring of support and solidarity in Nashville. For those wishes people have put on paper and the stuffed animals, I want to honor them until (the victim’s families) are ready to see them and read those things.”

As for when a permanent memorial can be expected, Caudill says only time will tell.

“This is a long journey. It’s going to be a long journey for the Covenant community and Nashville. We never thought this would happen here. I just want to try to hold my arms open to give Covenant and Nashville support.”

