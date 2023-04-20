Tennessee’s unemployment rate decreased in March, new data shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The unemployment rate in Tennessee decreased in March according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The data shows the statewide preliminary unemployment rate for March decreased to 3.4% after staying at 3.5% over the last five months.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development says this decrease puts the seasonally adjusted rate for March 0.2 of a percentage point away from the state’s all-time low jobless number of 3.2%.

Year over year, Tennessee’s unemployment rate is up from 3.3%.

“Employers across the state continue to add workers to their payrolls. They created 1,700 new nonfarm jobs between February and March,” the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in a news release. “The largest increase occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector. The manufacturing sector and the education and health services sector had the next largest month-to-month increases.”

