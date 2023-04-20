Teenager arrested after allegedly shooting stolen AR-15 at Murfreesboro apartment

The 19-year-old has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and vandalism.
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Police(MPD)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting a stolen AR-15 at the person he stole it from at an apartment in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say, Anthoney Barksdale, 19, allegedly stole an AR-15 and fired at the owner of the gun and two others who were trying to get it back from him at the 1540 Place Apartments.

Officers responded to the 100 building at the apartment complex to reports of shots being fired at around 4:40 p.m.

According to a preliminary police report, a man and two others confronted Barksdale to retrieve the AR-15, when Barksdale opened fire.

The report says no one was shot, but the building was damaged by the gunfire and Barksdale was injured after falling down a flight of stairs.

He’s been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and vandalism. Barksdale is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on June 20.

