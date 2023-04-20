Puff Pastry Calzone with Ricotta & Ham

1/4-inch slice of deli ham, about 1/3 pound

1 cup ricotta

1/4 cup grated parmesan

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary (about 1 small sprig)

salt & pepper to taste

1 puff pastry sheet, thawed. but kept cold in fridge

flour for dusting work surface

1 egg

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Cut the ham into thin strips, then cut across the strips into small cubes (you should have about a cup). In a medium mixing bowl stir together the cut-up ham, ricotta, parmesan, and minced rosemary. Season mixture with salt & pepper.

Dust a clean work surface with a little flour. Roll out the puff pastry sheet to about a 12-inch square. Cut into 12 squares, or 12 circles using a knife or biscuit cutter. Place about a tablespoon of mixture in the center of each cut piece. For a square close into a triangle, for a circle, close into a half-circle. Press the edges well to seal. Fold over the edges, and then imprint the edges with fork tines.

Line a sheet pan or cookie sheet with parchment. Place the folded and edged calzones about a 1/2-inch apart on pan. In a small bowl, whisk the egg until beaten, whisk in a teaspoon of water. Brush the calzone tops and sealed edges lightly with the egg wash. Poke a small hole into the top of each one, using a paring knife.

Bake for about 20 minutes until deep golden. Serve hot or at room temperature.

