Police release video of vehicle that struck 5 kids in Edgehill neighborhood
Police say two victims, six and nine years old, were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released surveillance video of the car that hit a group of children before speeding off on March 19.
Police continue to search for the driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash that struck five children on Horton Avenue at 12th Avenue South.
Now, police have released surveillance video showing the victims, ages 5-10, crossing the street when the suspect’s vehicle made a right turn, hitting them.
The vehicle was then seen continuing southbound toward Wedgewood Avenue.
If you have any information on the vehicle or driver, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
