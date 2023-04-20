‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
The FAA announced Southwest paused flights nationwide, but the pause was lifted minutes later.
Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
Three-mile human chain in downtown Nashville for gun reform
Three-mile human chain formed in downtown Nashville for gun reform

Latest News

School bus (generic)
Cannon South Elementary closed Thursday as officials investigate threat
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
Police say four people were found dead at a home in Bowdain, Maine Tuesday, and the suspect is...
Beloved couple killed in Bowdoin quadruple murder remembered
A preliminary investigation found that all three floors of the garage partially or completely...
Body recovered from rubble of collapsed NYC parking garage