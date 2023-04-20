Nashville suburb ranked top 5 best in U.S. for city-like living, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As time goes by, more and more people seem to be moving to Nashville and having a suburb ranked among the best for city-like living in a new report can definitely boost its attractiveness.

A report from Storage Cafe found the top suburbs with urban flair and Franklin was ranked at No. 4 in the report’s top 20. According to Storage Cafe’s report, Franklin’s strongest points are its business sector, education, and amenities.

This Nashville suburb offers more than just charm and history, the report boasts Franklin has a lot to offer in terms of an urban-like lifestyle, “It has a good business infrastructure and it’s relatively affordable in terms of housing, while amenities like shops and restaurants are found around every corner.”

Another Nashville suburb wasn’t far behind as Brentwood was ranked No. 22 when stacked up among the best for city-like living.

The report also found that all of the suburbs ranked in the top 20 have healthier lifestyles and higher life expectancy compared to the national average.

Storage Cafe analyzed over 900 cities with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 in the 100 largest metropolitan areas and looked at several factors:

Residential landscape: housing affordability, new construction, and housing diversity (single-family, multifamily homes)

Demographics

Business environment

Shopping and dining amenities

Health

Education

Safety

Transportation options

Self-storage prices and availability as a way to maximize home space

