Nashville affordable housing waitlists to open next week

Applications are accepted only online.
Levy Place
Levy Place(MDHA)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metropolitan Development Housing Agency will open its affordable housing waiting lists in late April for two family properties on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period. Applicants will need to register a new username and password for each property and have a valid email address.

The properties at Napier Place and Levy Place include a variety of different-sized apartments.

Napier Place
Napier Place(MDHA)

Levy Place is located at 303 Foster St. in East Nashville and features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.

The waiting list will be open from noon on April 25 until 3 p.m. on April 27. Applicants interested in Levy Place who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3674 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. on April 25, a media release said.

Napier Place is located at 648 Claiborne St. in South Nashville and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The waiting list will be open from noon on April 26 until 3 p.m. on April 28.

Applicants interested in Napier Place who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-2288 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. on April 26.

Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer.

