Midstate sees Red Flag Warning, no burn permits issued

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much of Middle Tennessee saw a rather uncommon Red Flag Warning on Thursday, which meant fires could grow and spread quickly.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture decided not to issue any burn permits, because of the wildfire threat.

Tim Phelps, with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, says there is certain criteria foresters and the National Weather Service (NWS) look at before sending out fire warnings. Typically, the weather conditions that warrant that are sustained winds greater than 18 mph, relative humidity below 25%, and less than a quarter inch of rain for a couple days, Phelps said.

“Those are kind of red flags, if you will, for us to say there’s conditions out there that may not be safe for burning,” Phelps said. ”That material on the ground floor of the forest is very dry and is very receptive to fire.“

Embers from outdoor burns can carry and and ignite dry brush and debris. Even outdoor fire pits should be watched very closely during Red Flag Warnings. Cigarettes should also be disposed of properly.

Because of rain forecasted for Middle Tennessee on Friday, the warning isn’t expected to continue past Friday morning.

”Next week looks pretty good as far as temperatures dropping, also a little more precipitation. That’s gonna make this a decent memory,” Phelps said.

