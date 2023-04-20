Large fallen tree closes road in Clarksville

The tree fell across Ringgold Road, making it impossible for vehicles to pass through.
Road Closed Due to Fallen Tree Ringgold Rd. Near Ishee Dr.: Clarksville Police Department
Road Closed Due to Fallen Tree Ringgold Rd. Near Ishee Dr.: Clarksville Police Department(Clarksville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large fallen tree closed a road in Clarksville on Thursday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police reported a large tree fell across Ringgold Road that hit some powerlines causing the roadway to be completely shut down.

The Clarksville Street Department and others are working to get the roadway reopened.

Police say the public should use an alternate route until it is cleared.

“Crews are working as fast as possible to restore services. It is unknown how long the roadway will be shut down,” CPD said.

