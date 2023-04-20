Large fallen tree closes road in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large fallen tree closed a road in Clarksville on Thursday morning, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police reported a large tree fell across Ringgold Road that hit some powerlines causing the roadway to be completely shut down.

The Clarksville Street Department and others are working to get the roadway reopened.

Police say the public should use an alternate route until it is cleared.

“Crews are working as fast as possible to restore services. It is unknown how long the roadway will be shut down,” CPD said.

