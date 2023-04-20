Former Tennessee vaccine official reaches settlement in lawsuit against state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit from former Tennessee vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus against the state.

Fiscus sued the State Department of Health and her former boss. Dr. Lisa Piercy, in an effort to clear her name.

Fiscus was terminated in 2021 in the midst of facing scrutiny for sharing the state’s mature minor policy in a memo.

The policy states that minors 14 and older could get medical care, including receiving a COVID shot, without parental consent.

The federal lawsuit came after her termination, which the state health department blamed her “unwillingness to consult with superiors.” The terms of the settlement have not yet been released.

