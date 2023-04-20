Former Tennessee vaccine official reaches settlement in lawsuit against state

The terms of the settlement have not yet been released.
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Dr. Michelle Fiscus(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit from former Tennessee vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus against the state.

Fiscus sued the State Department of Health and her former boss. Dr. Lisa Piercy, in an effort to clear her name.

Fiscus was terminated in 2021 in the midst of facing scrutiny for sharing the state’s mature minor policy in a memo.

Related Coverage:
News 4 Investigates: DA confirms former top state vaccine official did not send muzzle to herself
Voicemail to former state vaccine official: ‘Get the f*** out of Tennessee, you pile of garbage’

The policy states that minors 14 and older could get medical care, including receiving a COVID shot, without parental consent.

The federal lawsuit came after her termination, which the state health department blamed her “unwillingness to consult with superiors.” The terms of the settlement have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
BNA concourse evacuated.
Bear spray activated by janitor caused BNA evacuation, officials say

Latest News

State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
Tenn. GOP lawmaker violated workplace discrimination, harassment policy, subcommittee says
A former teacher is under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Former Putnam Co. teacher under investigation for possible inappropriate communication with student
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
4th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting
Murfreesboro Police
Teenager arrested after allegedly shooting stolen AR-15 at Murfreesboro apartment