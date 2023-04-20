Former Putnam Co. teacher under investigation for possible inappropriate communication with student

Investigators say they learned the teacher in question had abruptly resigned just before spring break in early March.
A former teacher is under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former teacher in Putnam County is under investigation for possible inappropriate contact with a student, according to Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris.

The sheriff said an investigation is open and active on a teacher after school officials reported possible inappropriate communication between a student and a teacher.

The sheriff’s office says they hope to have a resolution in the case within the next 90 days depending on the results of possible evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

