First Alert Forecast: Wild Fire Danger Today, Rain by Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a mild start, temperatures are going to climb back into the 80s once again today under plenty of sunshine.

We can expect a windy afternoon with gusts around 30 mph at times.

The dry air and gusty winds increase the risk of brush fires so any and all outdoor burning is not advised today. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect across the Mid State.

RAIN RETURNS

Showers and thunderstorms will move in from west to east throughout the day on Friday. The steadiest and heaviest of the rain is expected late Friday afternoon and through Friday evening before it all gradually tampers off overnight. Temperatures will warm only slightly, from the low 60s to the low-mid 70s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND

Drier weather is expected on Saturday though I cannot totally rule out a leftover shower, especially in the morning. Temperatures will only make it into the lower to mid-60s during the afternoon as we mix clouds and sunshine. Sunday will be cooler still with highs struggling to get back near and into the lower 60s for the day. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will begin with frost for many. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool. Tuesday will feature a few more clouds and slightly warmer weather with highs back near 70. Thicker clouds and rain showers will move in on Wednesday as temperatures continue at their below-average levels.

