First Alert Forecast: High Wildfire Danger Remains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The wildfire danger will remain high until sunset. Showers & storms return to the Mid State on Friday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

NEXT 24 HOURS:

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the area until 7 pm tonight. Very warm weather along with low relative humidity and gusty wind have created an environment for any outdoor fires to spread out of control quickly. Refrain from outdoor burning of any kind. Dispose of cigarette butts properly.

This evening, the wind will gradually settle down as the temperature drops and relative humidity rises thereby decreasing the threat for wildfires substantially.

A few clouds will move in overnight. After midnight, a few showers and storms will reach out westernmost counties. Count on temperatures to be around 60 by sunrise, Friday.

On Friday, showers and storms will slowly push eastward, eventually getting to Nashville. More rain and storms will be likely Friday night. A half inch to 1.5″ of rain can be expected from that system in general, with the highest totals near the Tennessee River.

Clouds and rain on Friday will limit temperatures to the 70s.

Showers & storms will return to the Mid State on Friday. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

An isolated shower will be possible Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon, but the chance for one of those showers will be very low -- 20%.

Temperatures both days will be below average. Sunday morning will be cold enough to support patchy frost over northwest Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday morning will begin with widespread frost, so protect any sensitive vegetation you have this weekend.

Next week will be below average for temperature in general, but only slightly so.

A few showers will be likely, mainly on Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.