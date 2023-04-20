Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says

By Eddie Dowd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Loved ones in Hawaii are remembering two family members who were fatally shot while they were at an illegal chicken fight over the weekend.

KHNL reports that the shooting occurred when an argument escalated, and shots were fired after the fight between the animals ended.

Honolulu police said two shooting victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital in critical condition before being pronounced deceased.

On Wednesday, family members identified the victims as Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, and his aunt Cathy Rabellizsa.

Police said three others were also injured in the shooting but were able to be treated at the hospital.

A GoFundMe account established for Gary Rabellizsa Jr. shared he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He bravely inserted himself between two groups of men who had started an altercation amongst themselves,” his wife, Kat Rabellizsa, wrote online. ”As a result of trying to keep the peace, my husband was fatally shot multiple times.”

Cathy Rabellizsa’s daughter, Keri Rabellizsa, has also started a GoFundMe account. She wrote that her mother was a caring and loving person.

“She had a heart of gold. She made sure everyone was taken care of,” Keri Rabellizsa shared. “My mom was loved by everyone. They will tell you how amazing she was.”

A vigil is scheduled for Thursday night to remember the victims at Maili Beach Park.

Jacob Borge, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder charges in the shooting. A 16-year-old is also facing charges, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

