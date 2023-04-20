Families turn to homeschooling after rash of school violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the wake of the Covenant School shooting, families are prioritizing safety, and for some, that means homeschooling their children.

The reason is different for each family, but regardless, the amount of homeschooling parents is rising, according to the National Home Education Research Institute.

“Of course, it was right after the shooting,” said Maggie Wilson, who teaches her two daughters at home. “My oldest started getting anxiety and was texting me while she was in class, and it just got too hard for her to be there…I called the school and I just told them that I was pulling them out and they said okay.”

Wilson has been a homeschooling mom for about a week now to her ten and thirteen-year-old girls.

“I just knew it would be a lot safer for them being home.”

Now, it is about adapting to this new lifestyle.

“It’s been easier than I thought,” Wilson admits. “The only thing is they’re social, they miss their social life their friends, and everything so I would say that has been the biggest challenge.”

Another mom who has been homeschooling a little longer explained how homeschooling can be very social.

“I think it’s an interesting misnomer that homeschooling is only at home and I think most of the way we do homeschooling does tend to be out in the community.”

Liz Koltis takes her daughter to the Smith Springs Community Center, where she takes a physical education class.

“We can still do our reading and our math at home, but you need people around, we’re a social species,” Koltis said. Koltis has been homeschooling her 8 and 13-year-old since her oldest was school-aged. She said it was just the best fit for her family and is certain that safety weighed in on her decision.

“Honestly, it’s a tricky spot for everybody you know we could go to grocery stores and churches and museums,” Koltis said. “Just this last fall, the library was evacuated right as we were showing up for a homeschool club because of a bomb threat.”

When Koltis sees tragedies like the one we experienced a few weeks ago, it makes a person think.

“It’s terrifying, it is. I think the thing that goes through my mind as a parent in those kinds of situations is, honestly, a deep desire for a societal conversation, something that we can do to really solve this.”

Despite their different reasons to homeschool, both women are glad they made the switch.

According to the National Home Education Research Institute, Tennessee had about 60,000 to 73,000 homeschooled students last school year.

The institute says homeschooling rates grew nineteen percent from the 2019 to 2020 school year.

