Covenant School community utilizes new space for healing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Covenant School moms turned an office space into a new home base for their displaced community, called Covenant Heals.

Members of The Covenant School have been needing a new place to call home since the tragic shooting on March 27 that ended the lives of three children and three adults.

Ashley Colclasure discovered a leasable office space and teamed up with Natalie Hager, an interior designer, to begin the project of transforming the new space into a new center for their community “to promote hope and bring healing for the staff, teachers, students, parents, and siblings.”

Members of the Covenant School community gather at their new office space. (Cameron Jones)

Both Colcalasure and Hager are Covenant School moms, and they reached out to the Nashville interior design community for support.

In response, over two dozen interior designers and 50 vendors offered their services in creating Covenant Heals.

The overall project was led by local interior designer Carrie Brock of The Simple Sketchbook, and Hager, who led a design team and completely transformed the office in 10 days. The center includes 6 individual therapy offices, two lounge spaces, a kitchenette, a playroom, and a large group gathering space.

A new facility is serving as a place of healing for members of The Covenant School community. (Cameron Jones)

The facility is used for group and individual counseling sessions, as well as other community gatherings.

Covenant Heals was completely created from donated time and materials but will require funding to sustain it over the coming months. To contribute, click here.

