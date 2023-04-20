Covenant School community utilizes new space for healing

A usable meeting place for members of the Covenant School family was put together in 10 days.
Two women embrace at Covenant Heals, a new facility for members of the The Covenant School...
Two women embrace at Covenant Heals, a new facility for members of the The Covenant School community.(Cameron Jones)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Covenant School moms turned an office space into a new home base for their displaced community, called Covenant Heals.

Members of The Covenant School have been needing a new place to call home since the tragic shooting on March 27 that ended the lives of three children and three adults.

Ashley Colclasure discovered a leasable office space and teamed up with Natalie Hager, an interior designer, to begin the project of transforming the new space into a new center for their community “to promote hope and bring healing for the staff, teachers, students, parents, and siblings.”

Members of the Covenant School community gather at their new office space.
Members of the Covenant School community gather at their new office space.(Cameron Jones)

Both Colcalasure and Hager are Covenant School moms, and they reached out to the Nashville interior design community for support.

In response, over two dozen interior designers and 50 vendors offered their services in creating Covenant Heals.

The overall project was led by local interior designer Carrie Brock of The Simple Sketchbook, and Hager, who led a design team and completely transformed the office in 10 days. The center includes 6 individual therapy offices, two lounge spaces, a kitchenette, a playroom, and a large group gathering space.

A new facility is serving as a place of healing for members of The Covenant School community.
A new facility is serving as a place of healing for members of The Covenant School community.(Cameron Jones)

The facility is used for group and individual counseling sessions, as well as other community gatherings.

Covenant Heals was completely created from donated time and materials but will require funding to sustain it over the coming months. To contribute, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
BNA concourse evacuated.
Bear spray activated by janitor caused BNA evacuation, officials say

Latest News

Franklin, Tennessee
Nashville suburb ranked top 5 best in U.S. for city-like living, report says
Levy Place
Nashville affordable housing waitlists to open next week
Brad Paisley performs during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022,...
Brad Paisley to headline Nashville July 4th celebration
School bus (generic)
Cannon South Elementary closed Thursday as officials investigate threat