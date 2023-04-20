Chef Andrew Rodriguez from Blue Aster at Conrad Nashville prepares Halibut with Gigante Beans


By Today in Nashville
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe (for 2)

2 6oz fillets of halibut

16oz of gigante beans (soaked overnight)

2 bunches of spring garlic

24oz chicken stock

2 bunches of basil

butter

lemon olive oil

salt and pepper

MOP

Dried beans always have a better flavor than their canned counterparts.  Soak the gigante beans overnight (cannellini beans are also an option). Fill a medium size pot with chicken stock and aromatics. Bring the stock to a boil, then reduce it to a very gentle simmer. Cook the beans uncovered until they are tender.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Blanch basil & spring garlic and quickly submerge in an ice bath. Using a small blender or immersion blender, blend the olive oil, garlic, and salt. Then add the basil leaves and pulse until a chunky sauce forms. Make sure not to over-blend. As an alternative, you can grind the ingredients in a mortar and pestle until a chunky sauce forms.

Heat a 10-inch sauté pan to medium-high heat, Add oil place halibut in the pan, and sear to a golden-brown color. Place in the oven for 4-6 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet. Remove the pan from the oven and add cold butter and slowly baste the fish. Remove halibut and allow to rest.

Heat a 6-inch sauté pan, and quickly cook fiddlehead ferns.

In a small saucepan add beans, chicken stock, and butter and cook until creamy but not falling apart. Add in spring garlic pistou.

In a bowl add beans, place fiddleheads on top, and finish with the halibut. Top with olive oil & sea salt.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
BNA concourse evacuated.
Bear spray activated by janitor caused BNA evacuation, officials say

Latest News

Macy Tabor Performs Her Song “Match Made In Hell
Macy Tabor performs “Match Made in Hell"
Doña Perón Discusses Upcoming Performance Called "Ballet Hispánico - Doña Perón" at TPAC
Doña Perón discusses upcoming performance called "Ballet Hispánico - Doña Perón" at TPAC
Béla Fleck Shares About Upcoming Performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Béla Fleck Shares about upcoming performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Bennet LeMaster Releases New Single “Got You”
Bennet LeMaster releases new single “Got You”
Macy Tabor Performs Her Song “Tryin To Be Me”
Macy Tabor performs “Tryin To Be Me”