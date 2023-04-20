Chef Andrew Rodriguez from Blue Aster at Conrad Nashville prepares Halibut with Gigante Beans
Recipe (for 2)
2 6oz fillets of halibut
16oz of gigante beans (soaked overnight)
2 bunches of spring garlic
24oz chicken stock
2 bunches of basil
butter
lemon olive oil
salt and pepper
MOP
Dried beans always have a better flavor than their canned counterparts. Soak the gigante beans overnight (cannellini beans are also an option). Fill a medium size pot with chicken stock and aromatics. Bring the stock to a boil, then reduce it to a very gentle simmer. Cook the beans uncovered until they are tender.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Blanch basil & spring garlic and quickly submerge in an ice bath. Using a small blender or immersion blender, blend the olive oil, garlic, and salt. Then add the basil leaves and pulse until a chunky sauce forms. Make sure not to over-blend. As an alternative, you can grind the ingredients in a mortar and pestle until a chunky sauce forms.
Heat a 10-inch sauté pan to medium-high heat, Add oil place halibut in the pan, and sear to a golden-brown color. Place in the oven for 4-6 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet. Remove the pan from the oven and add cold butter and slowly baste the fish. Remove halibut and allow to rest.
Heat a 6-inch sauté pan, and quickly cook fiddlehead ferns.
In a small saucepan add beans, chicken stock, and butter and cook until creamy but not falling apart. Add in spring garlic pistou.
In a bowl add beans, place fiddleheads on top, and finish with the halibut. Top with olive oil & sea salt.
