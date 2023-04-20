Chef Andrew Rodriguez from Blue Aster at Conrad Nashville prepares Halibut with Gigante Beans

Recipe (for 2)

2 6oz fillets of halibut

16oz of gigante beans (soaked overnight)

2 bunches of spring garlic

24oz chicken stock

2 bunches of basil

butter

lemon olive oil

salt and pepper

Dried beans always have a better flavor than their canned counterparts. Soak the gigante beans overnight (cannellini beans are also an option). Fill a medium size pot with chicken stock and aromatics. Bring the stock to a boil, then reduce it to a very gentle simmer. Cook the beans uncovered until they are tender.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Blanch basil & spring garlic and quickly submerge in an ice bath. Using a small blender or immersion blender, blend the olive oil, garlic, and salt. Then add the basil leaves and pulse until a chunky sauce forms. Make sure not to over-blend. As an alternative, you can grind the ingredients in a mortar and pestle until a chunky sauce forms.

Heat a 10-inch sauté pan to medium-high heat, Add oil place halibut in the pan, and sear to a golden-brown color. Place in the oven for 4-6 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet. Remove the pan from the oven and add cold butter and slowly baste the fish. Remove halibut and allow to rest.

Heat a 6-inch sauté pan, and quickly cook fiddlehead ferns.

In a small saucepan add beans, chicken stock, and butter and cook until creamy but not falling apart. Add in spring garlic pistou.

In a bowl add beans, place fiddleheads on top, and finish with the halibut. Top with olive oil & sea salt.

