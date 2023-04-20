Brad Paisley to headline Nashville July 4th celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A country music star will headline Nashville’s downtown July 4th celebration, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced Thursday.

Brad Paisley, known for hits “Whiskey Lullaby” and “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” will headline the “Let Freedom Sing! Music City” event on Independence Day, according to a Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) media release.

The event will include one of the country’s largest July 4th firework shows, synchronized to live music from the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will include inflatables for kids and live music.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show, and kid-friendly activities in the Amazon Family Fun Zone,” said Kevin Lavender, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NCVC.

”We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup - all right in their backyard and for free.”

The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 attendees and a record-breaking 350,000 in 2021.

Last year, Let Freedom Sing! generated $11 million in estimated direct visitor spending, according to the NCVC.

