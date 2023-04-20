Brad Paisley to headline Nashville July 4th celebration

The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 attendees.
Brad Paisley performs during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022,...
Brad Paisley performs during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Judd died April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A country music star will headline Nashville’s downtown July 4th celebration, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced Thursday.

Brad Paisley, known for hits “Whiskey Lullaby” and “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” will headline the “Let Freedom Sing! Music City” event on Independence Day, according to a Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) media release.

The event will include one of the country’s largest July 4th firework shows, synchronized to live music from the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will include inflatables for kids and live music.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show, and kid-friendly activities in the Amazon Family Fun Zone,” said Kevin Lavender, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NCVC.

”We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup - all right in their backyard and for free.”

The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 attendees and a record-breaking 350,000 in 2021.

Last year, Let Freedom Sing! generated $11 million in estimated direct visitor spending, according to the NCVC.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
BNA concourse evacuated.
Bear spray activated by janitor caused BNA evacuation, officials say
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

Latest News

Levy Place
Nashville affordable housing waitlists to open next week
School bus (generic)
Cannon South Elementary closed Thursday as officials investigate threat
Homeschooling is becoming more of an option for parents as incidents of school violence...
Families turn to homeschooling after rash of school violence
WSMV girl reading
Parents turn to home schooling amid school violence