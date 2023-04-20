Arrest made in shooting deaths of brothers near Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a teen in connection with the death of two brothers in October.

Police said Amarion Franklin, 18, faces two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of Quintarius and Keianthony Newbell on October 9 at the entrance of Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive.

Police said the motive is tied to a lingering dispute and more arrests are expected.

Franklin was 17 at the time of the shooting and is charged in Juvenile Court.

According to police at the time, an exchange of gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. that left Quintarius, 23, and Keianthony, 19, dead. They lived close to the park.

