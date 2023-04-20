2 teenagers arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in North Nashville

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested on Thursday after allegedly shooting at officers in North Nashville, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say two 18-year-olds were arrested after a Thursday morning shooting on Buchanan Street where several shots were fired at officers.

According to Metro Police, officers were responding to a suspicious persons call when shots were fired in their direction from between two buildings.

Shortly after, 18-year-olds Daniel Prisco and Jason Valentine were found and arrested after fleeing the scene of the shooting, police say. Both Prisco and Valentine have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and evading arrest.

No officers were injured, and their patrol vehicles were not damaged as a result of the gunfire.

