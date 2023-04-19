Zanies celebrates 40 years with star-studded comedy show at Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Zanies comedy club will celebrate its 40 years in business Wednesday at its 40th Anniversary Comedy Allstars show at the Ryman Auditorium.

The show is part of the 2023 Nashville Comedy Festival and starts at 6:30 p.m. For one night only, a star-studded lineup will come together to fill the pews with laughter and celebrate the legacy of comedy in Nashville, according to Zanies website.

While its lineup of comedians has not been announced, Zanies says you “won’t want to miss this once in a lifetime show featuring top comedians whose presence helped shape the history of Zanies Comedy Night Club over the past 40 years.”

There are still a few tickets remaining. Find them here.

