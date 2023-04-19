Two families displaced by South Nashville fire

By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two families were displaced after a fire at a townhome in South Nashville on Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Crews saw heavy fire coming from the eaves and back window of one of the townhomes in the 3700 block of Lausanne Drive when they arrived just after 9:15 p.m.

Firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby townhomes.

The residents were home when the fire started. They reported hearing what sounded like an explosion, which was possibly the windows bursting. They were able to make it out safely before fire crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the third floor and attic of the townhome. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

