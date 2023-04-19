Travelers faced delays during Southwest Airlines ground stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southwest Airlines requested the Federal Aviation Agency to ground all their departing flights. The pause lasted about an hour, but it still impacted some passengers.

Some people saw minor delays, others saw longer ones of up to three hours while others weren’t impacted at all.

One Nashville man said he wonders about his safety when issues like this happen.

Paul McCallister was headed to see his daughter in El Paso, Texas, when he received an alert.

“I received a text message stating my flight was delayed,” McCallister said. “Maybe an hour later then I received a text message shortly after that my flight was going to depart as originally scheduled.”

Other passengers at Nashville International Airport had a similar experience on Tuesday.

McCallister said he was trying to figure out what was going on.

“But then on the radio I heard something to the effect of it being a technology issue with Southwest,” McCallister said.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the technical issue was related to data connection issues.

“A firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost,” the airlines said.

McCallister said the issue is a bit alarming.

“When I hear about issues, I’m wondering if I’m going to be safe in the sky, so yes, I don’t know what’s going on. It may impact if I decided to fly with a different airline or now,” McCallister said.

Southwest said its teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions.

This event comes after the airline is still recovering after it cancelled thousands of flights between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29 last year.

McCallister said he hopes Southwest irons out these issues.

“I love flying Southwest. This is the first I’m hearing of an issue like this,” McCallister said.

Southwest Airlines said it’s not sure how many flights were impacted by Tuesday’s ground stop, but it’s encouraging passengers to check their flight status before they head to the airport.

