TN moms cancel rally at Capitol

Moms Demand Action was planning to gather to oppose a bill that would arm Tennessee teachers.
Moms Demand Action yard sign
Moms Demand Action yard sign(KWCH)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Moms in Tennessee were planning to rally at the Tennessee State Capitol to oppose a bill that would arm teachers on school grounds but had to stand down because the bill was removed from the House calendar.

The bill, HB1202, would allow a faculty or staff member of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds. In order to carry, the person must:

  • Posses an enhanced handgun carry permit
  • Have the joint authorization of the director of the school, the school’s principal, and the chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency.
  • Not be prohibited from carrying a handgun under federal or Tennessee laws
  • Have 40 hours of basic training and a minimum of 40 hours of post-commission-approved training each year.

Currently, a person must be a law enforcement officer or have prior law enforcement experience to carry a concealed handgun. The bill would remove this requirement.

The bill is not on the session’s agenda according to the House Floor’s schedule.

The Senate’s version of the bill, SB 1325, was deferred until January 2024.

Previous Coverage
Bill that would allow teachers to carry guns at school deferred until next year

For more information, visit the Moms Demand Action event page.

