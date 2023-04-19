TN moms cancel rally at Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Moms in Tennessee were planning to rally at the Tennessee State Capitol to oppose a bill that would arm teachers on school grounds but had to stand down because the bill was removed from the House calendar.

The bill, HB1202, would allow a faculty or staff member of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds. In order to carry, the person must:

Posses an enhanced handgun carry permit

Have the joint authorization of the director of the school, the school’s principal, and the chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Not be prohibited from carrying a handgun under federal or Tennessee laws

Have 40 hours of basic training and a minimum of 40 hours of post-commission-approved training each year.

Currently, a person must be a law enforcement officer or have prior law enforcement experience to carry a concealed handgun. The bill would remove this requirement.

The bill is not on the session’s agenda according to the House Floor’s schedule.

The Senate’s version of the bill, SB 1325, was deferred until January 2024.

