Tennessee school safety bill heads to Gov. Lee’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers are nearing the final step in passing a school safety bill after the state Senate passed it last week. Parents, teachers, and students all want to know exactly what this means for their classrooms.

The bill passed in the House on Wednesday, so it now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to sign. If signed, the bill places several new requirements on schools to stop another school shooting.

All newly built, or remodeled, schools will have bulletproof windows and doors. An armed security guard will be placed at every public school. There are also requirements to increase mental health resources and for every public and private school to make annual safety plans.

Additionally, a state-level safety team will be established by The Commissioner of Safety, which will include a representative from The Department of Education and the following agencies:

TBI

Homeland Security

Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Department of Health

State Board of Education

Tennessee Association of School Resource Officers

Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Tennessee Sheriff’s Association

Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police

One of the changes to the present law would be how armed intruder drills are conducted. This bill would require that each school safety team, private school, and church-related school do at least one of the following each year:

Armed intruder drill , conducted in coordination with the appropriate local law enforcement agency.

Incident command drill without students present to prepare school staff and law enforcement agencies on what to expect in the event of an emergency situation in the school.

Emergency safety bus drill without students present to prepare school staff and law enforcement agencies on what to expect in the event of an emergency situation on a school bus.

HB0322 is on the message calendar for the House general session on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.