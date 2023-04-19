Special election dates set for expelled lawmakers

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson need to be re-elected to fully retain their House positions.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Special election dates have been set to fill the seats of Democratic lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

County election officials announced the primaries will be on June 15 and the election will be held on August 3, 2023.

Two lawmakers were expelled from their seats in the state House last month. Representatives Jones and Pearson, along with Representative Gloria Johnson, violated House rules by joining a protest over gun violence during a session on the House floor.

Only Pearson and Jones were expelled, but both were re-appointed to their seats days later by their respective city officials.

Their reappointments are on an interim basis, however, and they will need to be re-elected to retain their positions.

Both have said they intend to run again.

