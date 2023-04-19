Rutherford County School Board looks to add ‘school safety day’ to next school year calendar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board will vote on designating a day to school safety during Wednesday night’s regular meeting.

This would add a second administrative day to focus on school safety and security to the school calendar. There is already a designated day at the start of the school year in the fall.

Rutherford County Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan said the day is meant to review current procedures already in place. It would close the school to students and focus on administrative training.

“The first thing is we want to make sure that we control access to our buildings. That is a delicate balance between making sure that we have secure access but also having a welcoming environment,” Sullivan said. “We have crisis codes for all different types of things - whether it is a fire, a lockdown, a gas leak, whether we have evacuation - every school has individual teams. Then they each train those teams to make sure they know how to respond in the event of a crisis.”

Sullivan said the district has great and effective safety plans in place. There is also at least one School Resource Officer (SRO) at every school in the district.

“You can never be too safe, and we always want to make sure we’re continuing to prepare for the event that something horrible were to happen,” Sullivan said.

The board meeting is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 2240 Southpark Drive in Murfreesboro. View the agenda here.

