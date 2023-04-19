Road closures for Saturday’s Nashville Marathon

Some roads are set to close as early as Thursday before the big race.
Nashville runners take on the marathon!(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday morning and roads throughout Nashville will be closed.

Officials with the marathon are encouraging drivers to adjust their travel time within and around the race course as most of the closures will be in effect between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Streets reopen on a rolling basis after the last participant passes and course materials are removed. Streets along the early miles of the route open earlier than roads along the end of the route,” the marathon said. “Residents and businesses located near the race course are urged to plan ahead and to be aware of road closure schedules and alternate access routes.”

The 5K and 6.15 races will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Demonbreun at 8th Avenue and the Marathon and Half Marathon begin at 7:20 a.m. on Broadway at Eigth Avenue and finish on South 1st Street at Nissan Stadium.

Some roads are set to close as early as Thursday, April 20 before race day. Here’s a look at the advance closures from Thursday at 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday:

  • Victory Avenue from South 2nd Street to Titans Way
  • Russell Street from South 1st Street to Titans Way
  • Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue
  • South 1st Street/Davidson from Victory Avenue to South 2nd Avenue

Freeway Ramp Closures:

  • I-40 East (Broadway) from 5:45-11 a.m.
  • I-40 East (Demonbreun Street) from 5:45-9:30 a.m.
  • I-40 West (Demonbreun Street) from 5:45-9:30 a.m.

For a full look at the 60-plus roads that will be closed on Sat., click here. Along with the road closures on-street parking will be temporarily restricted along the race route on Saturday. You’re asked to park your vehicles in an alternate location then. Vehicles left in no parking areas will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Road closure & Alternate Routes:

St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon Road Closures and Alternate Routes for Saturday, April 22(St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon)

Course map:

St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon Course Map Saturday, April 22, 2023(The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon)

