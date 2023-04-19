Police searching for suspect after armed robbery on Murfreesboro Pike

The suspect allegedly stole electronic equipment from the business after pointing a gun at an employee, according to Metro Police.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business on Murfreesboro Pike Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance video arriving at a locksmith business in a silver Kia Forte with tinted windows and black rims.

Violent Crimes detectives are searching for an armed robber who stole electronic equipment from...
The suspect got out of the passenger seat wearing a bandana on his face, and before entering the business produced a black handgun.

Police say the suspect ranked the handgun and pointed it at an employee. The employee then ran out of the business and that’s when the suspect is seen taking an electronic device.

Violent Crimes detectives are searching for an armed robber who stole electronic equipment from...
If you or anyone has any information on the suspect or the Kia Forte involved you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

