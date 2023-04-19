Police charge woman with vehicular homicide after deadly Gallatin Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness among a slew of other charges after a deadly crash on Gallatin Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say Madison Ray, 25, was charged after a crash that killed 20-year-old motorcyclist Elijah Whittington on North Gallatin Pike at Conference Drive on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigative report shows Ray was driving a Honda Accord north on Gallatin Pike when she drove around motorists who were waiting in the left turn lane to drive onto Conference Drive.

Witnesses say she passed the vehicles and turned left into the path of Whittington, who was riding his motorcycle on Gallatin Pike. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

Police say immediately after the crash, Ray grabbed her 2-year-old child from the backseat and fled on foot. Responding officers eventually found her at a nearby store and took her into custody.

She was treated for minor injuries and the child was not hurt. Police say there was no evidence of Ray being impaired and she told officers she left the scene because she was unlicensed.

She faces charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid, aggravated child endangerment and driving on a revoked license.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.