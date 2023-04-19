Person steals flowers from memorial for fallen La Vergne police officer

The police cruiser was parked near the entrance of City Hall to honor Lieutenant Robert Hayes who died this week after battling cancer.
"In honor of Lt. Hayes, his patrol car has been placed near the entrance to La Vergne City Hall...
"In honor of Lt. Hayes, his patrol car has been placed near the entrance to La Vergne City Hall and the Police Department. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is encouraged to stop by his patrol vehicle. Funeral arrangements are still pending at this time."(La Vergne Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person has been arrested after stealing floral arrangements from the police cruiser of a La Vergne police officer who recently died from cancer, according to La Vergne Police.

Police say the person was arrested after witnesses saw them and a girl take two large floral arrangements from the hood of the cruiser as well as other small bouquets that were donated by members of the community.

The police cruiser was parked near the entrance of La Vergne City Hall and the police department to honor Lieutenant Robert Hayes who died this week after battling terminal pancreatic cancer.

Detectives were able to track them down using the city’s surveillance equipment, license plate reader program Blue Sentinel and with the help of the Smyrna Police Department.

“This was extremely hurtful that two members of the community that Lt. Hayes served would go as far as to steal the flowers from his patrol car,” says Capt. Konrad Kaul. “We are glad we were able to find the people responsible. Lt. Hayes would have done the same for any other officer.”

The suspect has been charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The girl will have petitions taken out at a later time, police say.

Police say Lt. Hayes’ police cruiser remains at the front of La Vergne City Hall as a memorial, and the public is still encouraged to place flowers on the car to honor him.

“Funeral arrangements have been announced. Additional details are on the City’s website, www.lavergentn.gov,” police added.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
The FAA announced Southwest paused flights nationwide, but the pause was lifted minutes later.
Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
Three-mile human chain in downtown Nashville for gun reform
Three-mile human chain formed in downtown Nashville for gun reform

Latest News

Violent Crimes detectives are searching for an armed robber who stole electronic equipment from...
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery on Murfreesboro Pike
Pollen outlook
Some weekend relief from pollen
Recycling reminders ahead of Earth Day
Recycling reminders ahead of Earth Day
Rutherford County Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan
Rutherford County School Board looks to add ‘school safety day’ to next school year calendar