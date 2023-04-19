Person steals flowers from memorial for fallen La Vergne police officer

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person has been arrested after stealing floral arrangements from the police cruiser of a La Vergne police officer who recently died from cancer, according to La Vergne Police.

Police say the person was arrested after witnesses saw them and a girl take two large floral arrangements from the hood of the cruiser as well as other small bouquets that were donated by members of the community.

The police cruiser was parked near the entrance of La Vergne City Hall and the police department to honor Lieutenant Robert Hayes who died this week after battling terminal pancreatic cancer.

Detectives were able to track them down using the city’s surveillance equipment, license plate reader program Blue Sentinel and with the help of the Smyrna Police Department.

“This was extremely hurtful that two members of the community that Lt. Hayes served would go as far as to steal the flowers from his patrol car,” says Capt. Konrad Kaul. “We are glad we were able to find the people responsible. Lt. Hayes would have done the same for any other officer.”

The suspect has been charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The girl will have petitions taken out at a later time, police say.

Police say Lt. Hayes’ police cruiser remains at the front of La Vergne City Hall as a memorial, and the public is still encouraged to place flowers on the car to honor him.

“Funeral arrangements have been announced. Additional details are on the City’s website, www.lavergentn.gov,” police added.

