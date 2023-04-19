Nicole Kidman filming movie in downtown Clarksville this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Is downtown Clarksville the new Hollywood?

It is this week as a scene for an upcoming Amazon movie featuring Nicole Kidman is being filmed downtown from Monday to Wednesday.

The city of Clarksville said throughout the week, business activity and public parking have been closed for filming for the upcoming movie, “Holland, Michigan.”

The last filming hours are Wednesday, April 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. The city says all affected city streets and properties will be returned to their original states by April 21.

The movie is described by IMDB as a thriller, “centered on a woman who suspects her husband is cheating, and enters into an affair of her own, before learning her husband’s true, dark secret life.”

“The city of Clarksville has finally reached an agreement with the production company to use our beautiful downtown for this movie,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “The company had a long, and ever-changing list of requests for us, and we are assured, in writing, the operations will be safe and secure, in keeping with our goals for the city.”

“I am very grateful to Jennifer Letourneau, Director of our Parks and Recreation Department, for running point with almost every city department, to ensure we put our best foot forward and the disruptions would be minimal, or as minimal as possible, during this production. I’ll be excited to see the finished product because there’s just no place like Clarksville,” Mayor Pitts said.

Kidman was even spotted in Springfield last week during the filming of this movie. Experience Springfield says that it will feature local businesses as its backdrop.

