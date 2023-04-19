New Tazewell family hopes someone can reunite their four year old daughter with priceless stuffed bear

The bear had a recording of the child’s late mother’s heartbeat in it, but it was accidentally donated to Goodwill more than a week ago.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The local Goodwill in New Tazewell has become the talk of the town after all eyes are on the lookout for a brightly colored bear that’s no longer in the store.

The stuffed bear belongs to a four year old girl in New Tazewell who had a bear with her late mothers heartbeat recorded so she could hear it any day she wanted. More than a week ago, the family accidentally donated the bear to their local Goodwill and wasn’t noticed until the daughter wanted to bring the bear into school for show and tell.

Goodwill management believes the bear was bought by an unknown customer within a day or two of the bear being in the store.

Outside the Goodwill there’s a sign that is asking for anyone who may have the bear to bring it back so they can be reimbursed and the child can have a priceless item back.

While more than a million people have viewed the story online, some shoppers eagerly following the story believe someone will come forward.

“I think they’ll get that bear back because it’s on the news and Facebook so the word’s out,” said one woman shopping at the store.

As far as where the bear might be, Goodwill management said their store doesn’t ship out items to other locations so “it’s probably still in East Tennessee,” said a Goodwill spokesperson.

If you have any information on where the bear might be you’re asked to call the New Tazewell Goodwill.

