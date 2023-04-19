Nashville woman shot while standing in kitchen

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted, or the result of a stray bullet.
A woman was shot Tuesday night while standing in her kitchen.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot Tuesday night while standing in her kitchen, Metro Police say.

Police say their officers were dispatched to a home on Herman Street in reference to a shots fired call, but en route, were notified someone was shot.

The woman had been shot in her ankle and was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Two of the woman’s children were also home at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department.

