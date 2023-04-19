Murfreesboro Police assigning life-saving defibrillators to all cruisers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department announced Wednesday it is equipping each of its patrol cars with a living-saving device.

By the end of the year, all patrol cars will have an Automated External Defibrillator, or AED, which can help those who have gone into cardiac arrest. With the press of a button, the machine automatically analyzes the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, it will deliver an electrical shock to help re-establish an effective heart rhythm, according to a media release.

“The person who arrives on the scene first is the best person to start life-saving treatment since every second counts,” Administrative Division Captain Don Fanning said in the release. “Whether it’s an officer, firefighter, paramedic or an emergency medical technician.”

Officers undergo AED and CPR training every two years, the release said.

The first set of cruisers was equipped with AEDs in mid-April. The goal is to issue all uniformed officers an AED by the end of the year.

