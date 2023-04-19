Motorcyclist in critical condition after Hermitage crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car and motorcycle crashed in front of the McDonalds in the Oakwood Commons area of Hermitage Tuesday night, Metro Nashville Police Department officers confirmed.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash near the intersection Lebanon Pike and Andrew Jackson Pkwy, authorities reported.

Charges are pending against the driver of the car. Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.