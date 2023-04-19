Motorcyclist in critical condition after Hermitage crash

By Amanda Hara
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car and motorcycle crashed in front of the McDonalds in the Oakwood Commons area of Hermitage Tuesday night, Metro Nashville Police Department officers confirmed.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash near the intersection Lebanon Pike and Andrew Jackson Pkwy, authorities reported.

Charges are pending against the driver of the car. Police are investigating.

