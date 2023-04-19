Metro Council approves stadium plan on second reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is a step closer to a new indoor football stadium after Metro Council voted early Wednesday morning to approve the funding plan for the new $2.2 billion stadium.

After more than five hours of debate, the Council voted 25-11 on second reading to approve the plan as amended around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro Council will hold a public hearing prior to next Tuesday’s meeting vote on third reading.

Mayor John Cooper thanked the Council for their work on the plan in a statement released following the vote.

“I appreciate Metro Council’s diligent and thoughtful consideration of this deal, and their consistent vote of confidence that this is the right move for Nashville taxpayers. I’m also proud of the transparent and thorough process conducted to consider this proposal, which has included dozens of public meetings and extensive engagement with community and neighborhood groups throughout the city. I look forward to next week’s third and final reading.”

The Council considered 29 amendments to the original proposal submitted after a term sheet was agreed upon by the Mayor’s Office and the Titans.

The amendments added language to set minority participating goals in the construction of the stadium, alter the lease agreement between the Metro Sports Authority and the Titans, change the ticket tax that was added by an amendment approved on April 4 before deferring second reading until Tuesday night, and require Council approval to operate a casino at the stadium, should casino gambling be allowed by the state in the future.

After tackling the amendments, Councilmember Angie Henderson made a motion to defer second reading until next Tuesday’s scheduled special called meeting and a public hearing prior to the meeting.

The council voted 24-10 not to defer second reading after a lengthy debate.

A check of Robert’s Rules of Order about the second motion slowed the meeting to a halt just after 11:30 p.m., five hours after it began. Henderson’s motion for the public hearing was ruled to be out of order until the stadium deal was voted on.

