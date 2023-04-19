Man dies after crashing into Harpeth River in Franklin


Franklin Police Logo
Franklin Police Logo(Franklin Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday morning shortly after midnight, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Franklin officials said the driver, 28-year-old Zachary Riggs, lost control of his car and crashed through a guard rail, hit a utility pole and landed in the Harpeth River.

Police said Riggs was driving east on Bridge Street at First Avenue when his vehicle went off the road and into the river.

Police officers and firefighters were able to free Riggs, who was unconscious, from the partially submerged vehicle.

After life-saving efforts were performed by first responders, Riggs died at a local hospital.

Officials said Riggs was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“”Our prayers are with Zachary’s family as they cope with his unexpected loss,” Franklin Police spokesman Lt. Charlie Warner said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Lawrenceburg Police
Son accused of shooting, killing dad during argument in Lawrenceburg
Deadly shooting at Nashville apartment following "casual conversation."
Deadly gunfire erupts at Nashville apartment following ‘casual conversation’
A woman was shot near the pedestrian bridge in Nashville on Sunday morning.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near downtown Pedestrian Bridge

Latest News

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Travelers faced delays during Southwest Airlines ground stop
Covenant families sing at human chain event in Downtown Nashville for gun reform
WATCH: Covenant School families sing at human chain event in Nashville for gun reform
Dawn Grimes is joining a podcast to talk about the investigation into the death of her husband...
Giles Co. widow takes to podcast to help solve husband’s murder
Giles County man's murder remains unsolved
Giles County man's murder remains unsolved