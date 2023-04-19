Man dies after crashing into Harpeth River in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday morning shortly after midnight, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Franklin officials said the driver, 28-year-old Zachary Riggs, lost control of his car and crashed through a guard rail, hit a utility pole and landed in the Harpeth River.

Police said Riggs was driving east on Bridge Street at First Avenue when his vehicle went off the road and into the river.

Police officers and firefighters were able to free Riggs, who was unconscious, from the partially submerged vehicle.

After life-saving efforts were performed by first responders, Riggs died at a local hospital.

Officials said Riggs was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“”Our prayers are with Zachary’s family as they cope with his unexpected loss,” Franklin Police spokesman Lt. Charlie Warner said.

