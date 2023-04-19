Locals react to president’s executive order for affordable childcare, long-term care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Biden announced he had signed an executive order that would expand care options for families across the nation.

The White House released information on Tuesday on the nearly more than 50 executives asking federal agencies to expand care options without new spending.

WSMV4 spoke with a local mother, Brianna Gargano, a mother whose young son attends Blessed Babies Learning Center in Whites Creek.

Gargano knows firsthand how expensive daycare costs can be annually.

“He costs about $16,000 a year, and we’ll pay anything that gives us a piece of mind,” Gargano said.

She said paying for that is priceless, but it’s been difficult for working families to keep up with the high costs.

“There are other childcare facilities that aren’t as high quality. We want to make sure we provide our child with that however I am in education so $16,000 is a big percentage of my income and unfortunately that doesn’t also count the supplies he needs, and when he’s sick and I have to take off work,” Gargano said.

Biden has long pushed to ease the burden of care costs, but Congress has stifled those efforts during his first term. The White House faces steep opposition to many of the social-spending proposals in the Republican-controlled House.

The administration failed to pass a dramatic reimagining of dependent care during Biden’s first two years in office as several Democrats opposed the new taxes and spending needed for it. The White House, Congressional Democrats and advocates said the plans would provide an economic boost and create jobs because it would allow employees who have dependents more flexibility to work.

The cost for care for older people and those with disabilities has spiked 40% in the last decade, according to White House data.

During that time, the cost of childcare has climbed 26%; it has spiked more than 200% in the past 30 years.

“There will be so many more children that we can touch their lives and pour into their early years,” Disheka Bowers, director of Blessed Babies Learning Academy, said.

Bowers founded the daycare 13 years ago. She’s hopeful about the executive order which will also boost job quality for early educators. She said some parents have been so desperate for childcare because there’s a lack of high-quality centers in Metro Nashville.

“Lately, they’ve been asking us for jobs so they can literally come to work here and bring their children with them,” Bowers said. “Even still, we have to tell them what they’ll potentially pay as an employee they still can’t afford.”

For Gargano, providing a way to cut back daycare costs will help improve her way of life.

“Any cut in cost, especially for childcare, is super important, especially for working mothers,” Gargano said. “There’s a big burden on working mothers to make sure we’re out there to provide for our children.”

