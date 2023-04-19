Leanne Morgan reveals woman who ‘tee-tee’d’ on couch got her started in standup comedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Leanne Morgan a Tennessee-based standup comedian, joined Today In Nashville to talk about her upcoming shows.

When asked about how she got started in standup comedy she said she knew she could do it after she made one of her friends “tee-tee’d” on the couch.

Morgan said before started comedy, she was selling jewelry like Tupperware in women’s homes in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. During the selling events, Morgan said she would get up and talk to the women every night to sell the jewelry and would really be telling jokes.

“They thought I was funny,” Morgan said. “One woman tee-tee’d on a couch one night and that was a God thing for me.”

Because of that leap of faith, Morgan said she began booking so far in advance that the company noticed and asked her to start speaking at events.

Morgan revealed that the woman, Carmen, who “tee-tee’d” on the couch 20 years ago before Morgan became a standup comedian works at her eye doctor’s office.

“That angel, I said ‘you changed my life Carmen when you pee’d,’” Morgan said.

Morgan will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday.

