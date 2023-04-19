Kroger now accepting EBT payments for online grocery orders in Middle TN

Kroger
Kroger(WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kroger announced it will now be accepting Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) payments for all online grocery orders.

Kroger is now allowing Middle Tennessee customers to use EBT payments to purchase groceries through their app or at Kroger.com.

The announcement also extends beyond Middle Tennessee as Kroger locations across East Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama and Bowling Green, Kentucky will also accept digital EBT payments starting Wednesday.

For years, Kroger has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This new payment option opens up more convenient opportunities for people to access SNAP-eligible foods, according to the grocery store chain.

Kroger says customers can begin placing digital orders on Wednesday, here’s how to do it:

  • Create an account through their app or website
  • Add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet”
  • Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items
  • Select a pickup or delivery time and checkout
  • At the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

