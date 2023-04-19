Florida doctor makes history as first Black woman neurosurgery resident at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Later this summer Nashville will become home for Dr. Tamia Potter.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native will be moving to Music City to take on her role as the first Black woman neurosurgery resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She said the university felt like home after doing rotations there for 30 days.

“I just felt like another team members, you know, everyone from the chair of the neurosurgery department all the way down to the custodial staff, was very respectful of one another and me, even as a person who’s visiting from another institution,” Potter said.

In a statement to CNN, Vanderbilt said it was impressed by Potter’s “brilliance and passion” for neurosurgery.

It’s been a month since she accepted the role. Potter found out the big news during National Match Day. She was among many medical students across the country who learned March 17 where they would spend the next several years.

“I just wanted to make sure I’m in a place that I knew would be good for me since training is seven years, but then to find out that I matched at a place that I loved that also loved me back,” Potter said. “Also, I was making history at the same time. It was just like a surreal feeling. I didn’t even believe it.”

Potter started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Tallahassee before she graduated from Florida A&M. It was during this time that Potter realized she wanted to explore the brain. She spent time feeding, bathing and clothing patients who didn’t remember her daily on her first job.

“Patients who had neurosurgical issues are very interesting to me,” Potter said. “It wasn’t just me coming in doing my job. I actually wanted to know why these patients were having the issues that they were having, and how do you fix that?”

Dr. Tamia Potter will be the first Black woman neurosurgery resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (Photo submitted)

She said her former position as a CAN prepared her for what she’s about to take on in her new role as a medical doctor.

“It’s understanding that you have to have empathy. You have to make sure that you’re looking after patients, but also at the same time, I understand why everyone in the hospital is so important,” Potter said.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree, she went on to Case Western Reserve for medical school. While in Cleveland, Ohio, Potter had to remind herself that her journey to become a doctor may not look like everyone else’s.

“So, it means that the things that I do, the way that I move is going to be completely difference than my colleagues, and that’s OK,” Potter said. “There’s nothing wrong with that because we are different and that means that we have to move in a different way, and it means that sometimes we have to work harder, sometimes we have to put in more work.”

As she prepares to move to Nashville, Potter wants to encourage other potential doctors to shoot for the stars even though it may seem too hard to reach them.

“Once you get to the point to where you want to be, always remember who helped you get there and continue to give back because there’s going to come a time when you’re going to come across a younger version of yourself or a person who needs your help,” Potter said.

Dr. Tamia Potter will be the first Black woman neurosurgery resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Potter is set to start working at Vanderbilt in July.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.