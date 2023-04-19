FLETCHER and more to perform at 2023 Nashville Pride Festival


By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Pride Festival announced their Equality Main Stage entertainment lineup.

The lineup includes the following:

  • FLETCHER
  • Fitz and the Tantrums
  • Saucy Santana
  • LÉON
  • Miki Ratsula
  • Lauren Sanderson
  • corook

In addition to those artists more are also scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

Nashville’s Pride Festival will be held Saturday, June 24 and June 25 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville. The Pride Parade will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. starting on Broadway and 8th Ave.

Tickets and festival information are available on NashvillePride.org.

The annual festival and parade is the largest LGBTQ+ event in Tennessee. More than 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. The festival will feature 240 vendors, food trucks, three stages of live entertainment with more than 100 acts performing over two days, an extensive kids and family area, youth area, art installations and much more.

Some of Nashville’s own LGBTQ+ artists will be represented with performances from Autumn Nicholas, Chris Housman, Ysa, Tayls, Wyn Starks, Josey and more.

Full Entertainment Lineup:

Equality Stage:

FLETCHER / Fitz and the Tantrums

Saucy Santana / LÉON

Miki Ratsula / Lauren Sanderson / corook

Josey / Ysa / Chris Housman / Tayls / Wyn Starks / Autumn Nicholas

DJs Aazera / Jane Dupree / Griffin Green

Rainbow Stage curated by RNBW Collective:

Adam Mac / Ahli / Anna Clendening / Brady Riley / Coleman.X / Danni Nicholls / Elizabeth Davis /

Gigi Rich / HALLIE / John Chandler / Kristen Merlin / Lillicat / Lindsey Hinkle / Liv Lombardi / Lorie

Jo Bridges / Mark Robert Cash / Mercy Bell / Rackley / Shelly Fairchild / Sonia Leigh / Steff Mahan /

The Low Blow / The SS-SR / Zoe Cummins

