First Alert Forecast: Wildfire Danger on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The threat for wildfires is high on Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Middle Tennessee. Showers & storms move in on Friday.

THURSDAY:

A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Middle Tennessee from 11 am until 7 pm on Thursday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for south central Kentucky for the same time, Thursday. Outdoor fires could start and spread quickly due to strong, gusty wind, warmth, and low humidity. Refrain from outdoor burning on Thursday. Be sure to dispose of any/all cigarette butts properly.

Thursday will be another warm, windy day. Temperatures will start in the 50s and warm into the mid 80s during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will move in on Friday, arriving from the west. The most widespread, consistent rain will fall for most on Friday night. Temperatures will warm only slightly, from the low 60s to the low-mid 70s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND:

Drier weather will build in from the west on Saturday. Cooler weather will take over, too. There could be a passing shower or two, during the early morning and then again during the mid-late afternoon with a cold front. Temperatures will only rebound into the low 60s during the afternoon under a variably cloudy sky.

Sunday will begin quite chilly. A patch or two of frost will be possible around sunrise.

Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with highs only in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will begin with frost for many. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool.

Tuesday will feature a few more clouds and slightly milder weather.

Thicker clouds and rain showers will move in on Wednesday as temperatures continue at their below average levels.

