First Alert Forecast: Summer-like Weather Through Tomorrow

Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected this afternoon. High temperatures will be all the way in the 80s! The pollen count is very high today so make sure you keep that in mind if you plan on venturing outside.

Tomorrow will also be a day with 80s. In fact, it will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds increase late in the day.

NEXT RAIN/STORM CHANCE

Friday will still be warm, but not quite as warm as Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s, and as a cold front approaches from the west, showers and storms will develop and move into the Mid State. Rain chances really go up during the afternoon and evening.

Additional showers are expected very early in the morning Saturday. At the latest, rain looks to wrap up by mid-morning. Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be dry, partly cloudy, and still on the cool side with temperatures near 60 degrees for highs.

It will be slightly warmer on Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

