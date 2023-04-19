First Alert Forecast: Feeling like summer, but it won’t last long

Temperatures soar into the 80s today and tomorrow, but rain and storms Friday are followed by a cooler weekend.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is going to be much warmer with temperatures back in the upper 70s to even near 80 in some spots for the day under a mostly sunny sky.

It’s not going to be as windy as yesterday, but we could still see gusts near 20 mph at times.

Tonight will be mostly clear and not as chilly with lows in the lower to mid-50s.

Highs will get back into the lower and mid-80s on Wednesday with a few extra clouds during the day, but sunshine will still mostly win out for us again.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s again.

RAIN AND STORMS RETURN

Our next cold front approaches the Mid State Friday and will bring us some scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop Friday afternoon into the mid-70s thanks to that rain.

As of now, we’re expecting some lingering showers to spill over into our Saturday. There is still some uncertainty regarding how long those showers will hang around for the day. Saturday will be much cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures struggling to get back near 60 for the day.

It will be slightly warmer on Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Hayes
Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi
Interstate 65 North is closed between Cross Plains and Portland after a multiple vehicle crash.
1 dead, charges pending for 2 after 5-vehicle crash on I-65
The FAA announced Southwest paused flights nationwide, but the pause was lifted minutes later.
Southwest Airlines cancels nationwide pause
Three-mile human chain in downtown Nashville for gun reform
Three-mile human chain formed in downtown Nashville for gun reform
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch

Latest News

Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
WSMV Tuesday temps
First Alert Forecast: Summery Feel Building In
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Much Warmer Air Returns
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another Great Stretch of Weather